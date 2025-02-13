  1. New Releases
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
    4. /
  4. Shorts

New Shorts

ShoesTops & T-ShirtsShortsTrousers & TightsAccessories & EquipmentJacketsHoodies & SweatshirtsTracksuits
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Material 
(0)
Sabrina
undefined undefined
Just In
Sabrina
Basketball Shorts
S$79
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
S$69
Jordan Sport
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
S$65
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Men's Nike Football Knit Shorts
S$69
Jordan Sport
undefined undefined
Just In
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
S$69
Nike Dri-FIT One
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
S$65
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
undefined undefined
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain 2025 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
S$65
Nike Strike
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$65
Nike Zenvy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Zenvy
Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 13cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
S$89
Nike Universa
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
S$95
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
undefined undefined
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
S$69
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
S$69
Kobe
undefined undefined
Just In
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
S$45
Nike DNA
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
S$65
Nike DNA
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) UV Woven Basketball Shorts
S$79
Nike Tempo
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
S$39
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
S$39
Nike Sportswear Club
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
S$39
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20cm Biker Shorts with Pockets (Plus Size)
S$69
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Shorts
S$65
Nike One
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
S$59
Nike Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Football Shorts
S$35
Nike DNA Culture of Basketball
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike DNA Culture of Basketball
Older Kids' Basketball Shorts

Extra 30% off with code LOCKIN

CR7 Academy
undefined undefined
Just In
CR7 Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts

Extra 30% off with code LOCKIN