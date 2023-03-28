Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Loose Clothing

      Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      Brand 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Studio Classes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Men's Skate T-Shirt
      Just In
      Nike SB
      Men's Skate T-Shirt
      S$59
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
      Men's T-Shirt
      S$59
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Jersey
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Jersey
      S$65
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Hoodie
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Hoodie
      S$85
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
      Liverpool F.C.
      Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
      S$39
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Top
      S$49
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      S$79
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Tie-Dye Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Tie-Dye Top
      S$79
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      S$65
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Trousers
      Member Access
      Nike Sportswear
      Men's Woven Trousers
      S$99
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Crew
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Fleece Crew
      S$129
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Trail Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Trail Shorts
      S$65
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven High-Waisted Shorts
      S$69
      Nike Max90
      Nike Max90 Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      Member Access
      Nike Max90
      Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      S$59
      Nike x Billie Eilish
      Nike x Billie Eilish Hoodie
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike x Billie Eilish
      Hoodie
      S$129
      Nike Sportswear Circa 96
      Nike Sportswear Circa 96 Women's High-Waisted French Terry Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Circa 96
      Women's High-Waisted French Terry Trousers
      S$139
      Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
      Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Men's Cargo Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG "Smith Summit"
      Men's Cargo Trousers
      S$269
      Nike Max90
      Nike Max90 Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
      Bestseller
      Nike Max90
      Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5 Men's 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Men's 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
      S$65
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Jordan Flight Heritage Men's Cardigan
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Men's Cardigan
      S$189
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
      Nike SB
      Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
      S$149
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      S$135
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      S$119