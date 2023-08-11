Skip to main content
      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights
        4. /
      4. Crops & Capris
        5. /
      5. Dri-FIT

      Dri-FIT Crops & Capris

      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Bestseller
      S$69
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Bestseller
      S$59
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Bestseller
      S$135
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast Swoosh
      Nike Fast Swoosh Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Printed Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      S$89
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      S$129
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      S$139
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      S$79
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT 3/4-Length Fitness Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      S$49
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Joggers
      S$125
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      S$129
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      S$85
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      S$85
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      S$139
      Nike Universa
      Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      S$135
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      S$139
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      S$135
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      S$135
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Graphic Leggings
      Bestseller
      S$85