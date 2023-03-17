Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Tops & T-Shirts

      Basketball Tops & T-Shirts

      Graphic T-ShirtsKits & Jerseys
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Philadelphia 76ers Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      S$149
      Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition 2022/23
      Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Bestseller
      Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      S$149
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Jersey
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Jersey
      S$65
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5 Men's Basketball Jersey
      Nike Dri-FIT Starting 5
      Men's Basketball Jersey
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Nike Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      Nike Icon Fleece
      Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
      S$85
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Hoodie
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Reversible Hoodie
      S$85
      Jordan Air
      Jordan Air Men's T-Shirt
      Jordan Air
      Men's T-Shirt
      S$45
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's T-Shirt
      S$65
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Graphic Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      S$59
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      S$79
      Nike 'Just Do It.'
      Nike 'Just Do It.' Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Nike 'Just Do It.'
      Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      S$49
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Max90 T-Shirt
      S$49
      Golden State Warriors Statement Edition
      Golden State Warriors Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      S$149
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      S$135
      Nike Max90
      Nike Max90 Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
      Bestseller
      Nike Max90
      Men's All-over Print Basketball T-Shirt
      S$49
      Jordan x Union
      Jordan x Union Men's T-Shirt
      Promo Exclusion
      Jordan x Union
      Men's T-Shirt
      S$75
      Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition 2022/23
      Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      S$149
      Dallas Mavericks Statement Edition
      Dallas Mavericks Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      Dallas Mavericks Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA T-Shirt
      S$45
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon Men's Basketball Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Icon
      Men's Basketball Jersey
      S$49
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Men's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      S$95
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Icon Edition 2022/23
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      S$149
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Jordan Flight Heritage Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Men's Fleece Sweatshirt
      S$165
      Nike
      Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      Nike
      Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      S$49