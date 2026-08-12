Back to School Black Shoes

(32)
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
S$85
Nike Star Runner Utility
Nike Star Runner Utility Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
Nike Star Runner Utility
Older Kids' Running Shoes w/Toggle
S$99
Nike Ava X
Nike Ava X Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Ava X
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
S$55
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Sonic Fly
Nike Sonic Fly Older Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Sonic Fly
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$105
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$159
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$79
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$175
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$115
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$215
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
S$115
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$85
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$85
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Pacific LTR
Nike Pacific LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
S$95
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Nike Air Max 90 SE Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 SE
Older Kids' Shoes
S$169
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
S$215
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
S$159
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
S$129
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$95
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Older Kids' Shoes
S$155
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
S$115
Nike Pacific
Nike Pacific Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific
Older Kids' Shoes
S$95
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
S$259
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
S$109
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
S$259
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99
Nike Pacific
Nike Pacific Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Pacific
Older Kids' Shoes
S$95
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
S$259
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Older Kids' Shoes
S$109
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
S$139
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
S$149
Nike Air Liquid Max
Nike Air Liquid Max Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Liquid Max
Older Kids' Shoes
S$259
Nike Air Max Bia
Nike Air Max Bia Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Bia
Older Kids' Shoes
S$115
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
S$99