Back to School Clothing

Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Material 
(0)
Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
Kids' Football Shorts
S$29
Nike Trophy23
Nike Trophy23 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trophy23
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
S$29
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
Just In
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Cargo Shorts
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Older Kids' Training T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Legend
Older Kids' Training T-Shirt
S$25
Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Top
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
Kids' Football Top
S$25
Nike Outdoor Play
Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Outdoor Play
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
S$79
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Top
S$35
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
S$55
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Nike Dri-FIT Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Golf Polo
Bestseller
Nike Dri-FIT Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Golf Polo
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Graphic T-Shirt
S$39
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Cotton T-Shirt
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Cotton T-Shirt
S$29
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
S$35
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' Skate Coaches Jacket
Nike SB
Older Kids' Skate Coaches Jacket
S$99
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike SB
Older Kids' T-Shirt
S$35
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
S$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
S$65
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Jacket
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Jacket
S$99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Loose Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Loose Fleece Joggers
S$79
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
S$25