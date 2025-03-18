    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Bags & Backpacks

Back to School Bags & Backpacks

Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Best For 
(0)
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Bestseller
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
S$45
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
S$55
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
S$45
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Bestseller
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Bestseller
Nike Brasilia JDI
Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike Gym Club
Nike Gym Club Kids' Bag (25L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Gym Club
Kids' Bag (25L)
S$45
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
S$45
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
S$45
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$49
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
S$49
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Nike Brasilia JDI
Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike Brasilia JDI
Nike Brasilia JDI Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
Nike Brasilia JDI
Older Kids' Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland Older Kids' Backpack (25L)
Erling Haaland
Older Kids' Backpack (25L)
S$69