Accessories & Equipment

Nike Large Checked Luggage
Nike Large Checked Luggage 73.5cm (approx.) Hardshell (143L)
Nike Large Checked Luggage
73.5cm (approx.) Hardshell (143L)
S$469
Nike Medium Checked Luggage
Nike Medium Checked Luggage 66cm (approx.) Hardshell (96L)
Nike Medium Checked Luggage
66cm (approx.) Hardshell (96L)
S$419
Nike Carry-On Luggage
Nike Carry-On Luggage 56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
Nike Carry-On Luggage
56cm (approx.) Hardshell (52L)
S$349
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
S$89
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
S$105
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland' Football
Nike Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Football
S$45
Nike Academy Total90
Nike Academy Total90 Football
Nike Academy Total90
Football
S$45
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Backpack (Extra Large, 30L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Backpack (Extra Large, 30L)
S$85
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Backpack (20L)
S$75
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)
S$85
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)
S$65
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
S$35
ACG DAYMAX
ACG DAYMAX Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
ACG DAYMAX
Backpack (25L)
20% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
20% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
S$65
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
S$49
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
S$49
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
S$89
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
S$55
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Shoe Bag (11L)
Nike Academy
Shoe Bag (11L)
S$35
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
S$149
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Tote (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Tote (20L)
S$109
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
S$39
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
S$119