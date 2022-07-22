Skip to main content
      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Women's Shoes

      S$155

      Highly Rated
      White/White/Sail/Black
      White/Rose Whisper/White/Pink Oxford
      Light Soft Pink/Arctic Orange/Sand Drift/Sail
      Design your own Nike By You product

      They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". This streetwear superstar gets revamped with jumbo-sized details. Harnessing the old-school look you love, the Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo features an oversized Swoosh design, extra-wide laces and thicker stitching.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/Sail/Black
      • Style: DQ1470-101

      Reviews (30)

      4.4 Stars

      • Love these

        Nic Olé - 22 Jul 2022

        Love these trainers. Very comfortable, great fit (I’m usually 6-6.5 and definitely a 6 in these). Wide enough for decent toe splay. Look great with jeans or dresses.

      • Stylish, Practical, and Versatile

        Jasmine - 24 May 2022

        The Nike Blazer Low '77 is one of the most stylish, practical, and versatile pair of shoes I have ever tried. I have used them for work, going out, and for working out. They are very comfortable, however, I noticed that my feet start to hurt just a little bit after wearing these shoes for over 6 hours, when I am working. I think I need more cushioning for my feet. I like how these shoes are pretty flat, which is very good when I do leg days at the gym. It feels easier to squat and deadlift with flat shoes. The "leather" part of the shoes is easy to clean. I use wipes to clean them from time to time. Overall, I really like these shoes. They go well with different outfits whether they may be: athletic, casual, or my work clothes. I definitely would want to get these shoes in other color or even try out the "high" version. Thanks to Stellar Panel for sending me this product to test and review!

      • Adorable

        13144183882 - 18 May 2022

        I love this sleek but also funky version of the Blazers. In my opinion they run large. I wear a 7.5 in most nike shoes in these I sized down to a 7 . I originally ordered a 6 .5 but that was too low. The 7 is perfect they also make my feet look even smaller and coordinate well with soo many looks!.