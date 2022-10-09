Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2

      Younger Kids' Shoes

      S$105

      Black/Anthracite/White
      Pink Foam/Summit White/Pink Blast/Hyper Pink
      Barely Grape/Metallic Copper/Violet Frost/Thunder Blue

      It's never too early to start. Give your kids those race-day vibes every time they pull on our Nike Air Zoom Arcadia 2. Learning to run and sprint is a breeze with our responsive Zoom Air cushioning. With an improved fit up top and an easy strap, little runners will reach the finishing line in no time.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
      • Style: DM8492-002

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of S$75 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 1-3 Business Days
      • Express delivered 0-2 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

