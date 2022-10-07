Made to Play: Coaching

GO BEYOND SPORT. COACH FOR BELONGING.
The number one influence in a kid's sport experience is their coach. Positive role models and coaches like you can welcome more kids into play and sport and help build their confidence and empower them to reach their potential.
ON YOUR MARK, WE'RE SET.
Follow these six tips to be the best coach for us:
Put us in, Coach.
Yeah, "Coach" means you. Because everyone can coach us in some way.
Check out a few of Nike's
Other ways to help us play
You In?
We double dare you to join us.
From new partner details to ideas to keep kids active at home,
sign up for the latest from Made to Play.
You In?
We double dare you to join us.
From new partner details to ideas to keep kids active at home, sign up for the latest from Made to Play.