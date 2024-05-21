Strive for brave

Playing sports often requires taking chances. It takes vulnerability to learn a new skill, to run through an unfamiliar drill or to bet on yourself when closing in on that last defender. And while girls are often celebrated and rewarded for doing something correctly, they don't get the same positive feedback when they try a new technique and fall short.

In a sport context, that means a girl might hesitate to try something if she isn't sure she'll succeed. But if she never tries that risky pass, avoids diving for a ball or only competes in the athletics event she's best at, she's going to miss out on a lot of incredible experiences.

Imagine a girl who takes a shot even when she isn't sure she's going to score. Or the one who tries butterfly when freestyle is her strongest event. Another might concede eight goals when she fills in as keeper, but the shot she stopped is the one that gets remembered. These girls have learnt to be brave and it will make all the difference for them—in sport and in life.

Check out this TED Talk to find out more about raising girls to be brave.