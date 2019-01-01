LeBron 14
Come out of Nowhere
With a new midfoot strap that stretches with your foot, The LeBron 14 is extremely light, flexible and streamlined for speed.
LeBron 14
LeBron's combination of speed and power is like nothing the league has ever seen. He's stealth yet savage. Silent. Yet certain. The invisible threat, revealing his power with game-changing purpose. His latest shoe embodies his attitude of attack—and is made for repeat performances of the impossible.
Dynamic Lockdown
A wide midfoot strap spreads the force of impact and provides stability for every movement, at any speed.
Ultimate Responsiveness
Four Nike Zoom Air cushioning units maximize the power of every step to help you create separation at any moment.
Lightweight Comfort
The extremely light, perforated upper is engineered for breathability, flexibility and support.
"
There’s no way I wasn’t going to get there.
LeBron James
Behind the Design
Lighter, Stronger, Faster
LeBron's game is constantly evolving. He shows up faster and stronger each season. Inspired by his growing speed and dynamism, Nike designers wanted to craft a lighter, faster shoe that still delivered the locked-in protection and responsiveness LeBron has always demanded. They gave it a new midfoot strap, ultralight mesh and Nike Zoom Air cushioning that's twice as thick as it was just two iterations ago.
Streamlined for Speed
The Nike design team was determined to enable speed and improve the fast, lightweight feel of the shoe, so they added a streamlined lockdown strap, making sure it offered just the right amount of stretch without adding much weight. Everything else, from the upper's perforated foam to its ultra-thin mesh, was stripped down to its most essential components. "When LeBron's on the court, out there doing it all, he doesn't need to be thinking about anything else", the Nike design team says. "This shoe is built to be super simple."
Rolling on Zoom
After scrutinizing LeBron's footstrike, the Nike design team placed hexagonal Nike Zoom Air units in areas LeBron strikes hardest, giving him the flexibility and response he needs in precisely the right places. To amplify his explosive power, they pumped up the cushioning and stripped away the non-essentials. "You're literally rolling on Zoom. There's not a lot of rubber or foam to get in the way", the design team says. "You feel it come to life."