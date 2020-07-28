Why—and How—to Enjoy Being Alone

The latter can be a natural side effect of isolation, especially the forced variety, according to a new review published in 'The Lancet'. And for some, that feeling of loneliness may lead to anxiety, depression or other mental health issues. If that sounds like you, you're not, for lack of a better word, alone.



Humans are naturally social animals. We need our family and friends to survive mentally and physically. It's the combination of our brain's 86 billion nerve cells and all the people in our social circle that help us thrive, think faster and work better, says Stephanie Cacioppo, PhD, a neuroscientist and Nike Performance Council member who specialises in mindset and loneliness. And your mood? Yeah, socialisation impacts that too, adds Sari Chait, PhD, a clinical psychologist and the founder of the Behavioral Health & Wellness Center, in Newton, Massachusetts. Your loved ones can help you feel supported and lift your spirits, and the more socially connected you are with them, research suggests, the better your emotional health.



That doesn't mean time alone, by choice or not, has to be a bad thing. It can actually be a luxury. "Spending time in solitude—and being content with it—allows you to focus on yourself and what your needs are", says Chait. Plus, extra me-time is a solid opportunity to dust off old hobbies you've lost touch with, set your sights on new goals, sharpen your coping skills, and, in some ways, even build healthier relationships. And without the noise of the outside world to interrupt, you're better equipped to reap the benefits too.



Here's how to make the most of the quiet.