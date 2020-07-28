What Having a Positive Mindset Can Really Do

Optimists expect the best. They approach everything with a can-do, it's-all-going-to-work-out mindset. Thinking this way sounds pretty great. But does that outlook pan out? Could optimists actually have better lives? According to research, yes.
In a group of nearly 230,000 people, those who had higher levels of optimism were associated with a lower risk of experiencing a major cardiovascular condition, according to a review of studies published in the journal Cardiology. And in a recent Harvard study of about 13,000 people, those who reported being hopeful also had better physical health and healthier habits, as well as more social support and greater psychological and social well-being.
If you're about to click out of this story because you assume these results apply only to already cheery types, know this: You can choose to have a positive mindset.
"Optimism is malleable, and we can learn to become more optimistic", says Elaine Fox, PhD, a professor of psychology and affective neuroscience at the University of Oxford and the author of "Rainy Brain, Sunny Brain". The first step in choosing to be positive instead of negative is knowing why your brain is wired for one or the other.
Loretta Breuning, PhD,
Founder of the Inner Mammal Institute
"The neural pathways that create positive or negative thinking are built when we're young", explains Loretta Breuning, PhD, the founder of the Inner Mammal Institute and author of "The Science of Positivity". Our past experiences, specifically during childhood, shape our expectations for things to go well or poorly, says Breuning, and that's key for our motivation later in life.
"When you have positive expectations, you're more likely to put energy into what you're trying to achieve. If you have negative expectations, you probably won't, because your brain isn't designed to pursue something that isn't going to give you a reward", she says. "With negative expectations, you don't know where or what to step towards, so often you don't take any steps."
This glass-half-empty thinking not only triggers the release of cortisol, a stress hormone that sends a "threat" alert to the brain, it also becomes perpetual, says Breuning. "You reinforce that negative neural pathway. It's like your native language; it comes to you so easy that you don't know how it even got there."
When you feel stuck in this spiral of gloomy thoughts, telling yourself to simply think positive can feel futile. And it may be: Thinking on its own isn't actually that helpful, says Fox. The benefits of positivity are driven not by how we think, but by what we do. "If you do a lot of positive things, that will boost your mood and a positive mindset", says Fox.
