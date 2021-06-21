My Back Garden: Learning to Love the Nature Around You

"We are the ones that cause most of these environmental problems", says Marcus, who believes that change can come from teaching people about their surroundings. "Education is what opens people's minds. You have all this beauty, all this wonder around you, but you just don't know it's there".



The lessons Marcus teaches others are ones he learnt himself at an early age, when living in an apartment with his siblings and single mother often meant space was limited. "Being outside … was the place to go to escape, explore", recalls Marcus. "I would literally spend any waking hour I could outside just in my neighbourhood. I was the type of kid that would be outside until I heard my mother screaming that it was time to come back and eat".



His mother encouraged his love of nature, taking Marcus and his siblings on camping trips each summer to a state park nearby. "Any state park is still my favourite place in the world", he says. On one of those childhood trips, he joined a nature tour that ended up influencing his pursuit of biological sciences in his studies and career. "That was the first time that somebody took me off trail into the middle of the woods", he says. "[The tour guide] blew my mind because suddenly she was able to put a name and a history to all the plants and animals around me".