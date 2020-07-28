How Consistency Can Change Your Game

How to Just Do It

Being consistent might seem easier said than done, but it doesn't need to be. "One of the big traps when it comes to creating consistency is all-or-nothing thinking", says Nicole Gabana, PhD, the director of sport psychology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You know, the "I don't have the heavy dumbbells this workout calls for, so I can't do it" or "I don't have a full 45 minutes, so I'm going to skip my run" logic. "But doing something is always better than doing nothing", says Gabana. If some of those workouts aren't your best, who cares? Rather than focus on what you didn't do or could have done better, applaud everything you did do. Because showing up when you weren't really feeling it can help you get after it the next time you're debating skipping a session.



At the end of the day, it comes down to this: Just do what you can with what you have. That's enough to keep the path towards a healthier, happier you well-groomed.