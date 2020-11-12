Behind the Design: ACG Smith Rock

Pulling out of the car park, there was a palpable sense of connection between our crew. We all felt energised as we carefully made our way over the snow-covered roads back to Portland, ready to bring what we had learnt from each other and from our time out in the world back to the drawing board. And that's why design should be done in the wild. You see things you wouldn't see in a studio; you get to tap into the environment and draw from its energy, understand its challenges and reflect on what it feels like to truly experience a place with all of your senses. You can test theories, share ideas and build on the collective energy of people and place together.



When we partner with a place to create something new, we speak for that place. The places we have chosen as our inspiration are wild places, the rough magic of the outdoors. And when we speak for the outdoors, we speak for the Earth, and the Earth speaks for us all.