  1. Training & Gym
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights
    4. /
  4. Tights & Leggings

Women's Plus Size Training & Gym Tights & Leggings

Tights & Leggings 
(9)
Training & Gym
+ More
Nike One
Nike One Women's Tights (Plus Size)
Nike One
Women's Tights (Plus Size)
377 kr
479 kr
Nike One
Nike One Women's Tights (Plus Size)
Nike One
Women's Tights (Plus Size)
529 kr
Nike One Luxe
Nike One Luxe Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Nike One Luxe
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
729 kr
Nike Yoga
Nike Yoga Women's 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
Nike Yoga
Women's 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
579 kr
Customise
Nike One
Nike One Women's Tights (Plus Size)
Nike One
Women's Tights (Plus Size)
429 kr
Nike One
Nike One Women's Capris (Plus Size)
Nike One
Women's Capris (Plus Size)
257 kr
379 kr
Nike One Luxe
Nike One Luxe Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Nike One Luxe
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
507 kr
729 kr
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Nike Pro Warm
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
367 kr
529 kr
Nike One
Nike One Women's Tights (Plus Size)
Nike One
Women's Tights (Plus Size)
367 kr
529 kr