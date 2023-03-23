Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Women's Clothing 2022

      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      429 kr
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      749 kr
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      429 kr
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Skate T-Shirt
      Nike SB
      Skate T-Shirt
      249 kr
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      649 kr
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Women's Synthetic-Fill Shine Parka
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Shine Parka
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Crop Top
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Crop Top
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      Nike Air
      Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      999 kr
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Ribbed Jersey Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Ribbed Jersey Long-Sleeve Top
      749 kr
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Woven Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's Woven Trousers
      1 099 kr
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      1 349 kr
      Nike Club Skirt
      Nike Club Skirt Women's Regular Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Skirt
      Women's Regular Skirt
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      629 kr
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Running Crew
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Running Crew
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      629 kr
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      549 kr
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      499 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized 3/4-Sleeve Dress
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized 3/4-Sleeve Dress
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Skirt
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory
      Women's Flouncy Skirt
      549 kr
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Nike Sportswear Plush Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Plush
      Women's Trousers
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      549 kr
      F.C. Barcelona
      F.C. Barcelona Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      949 kr
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      849 kr

      Nike Black Friday women's clothing: work out the way you want to

      In a training rut? Let Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals be the motivation you need to get moving. You'll find sleek running tights and matching gym outfits, as well as supportive sports bras designed to fit like a second skin during low- or high-impact exercise. Our chill-beating base layers take the shiver out of leaving the house in the winter—helping you hit performance highs when the temperature is low.

      Of course, it's not all running PBs and press-ups. We've got relaxed pieces for off-duty days and cosy loungewear in our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale. Choose from colourful joggers and matching hoodies alongside graphic tees. Looking for a sports jersey? Ours keep you cool and dry on the pitch, no matter how hard you play. Cropped, slim-fitting or oversized—you can find your own groove.

      When you have to face the elements, do it in style—thanks to Nike Black Friday deals on women's coats and jackets. Explore high-tech training jackets that are breathable and sweat-wicking, plus rain-proof, padded coats that keep you snug.