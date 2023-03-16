Skip to main content
      Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

      Air Jordan Wordmark Women's Crew
      1 249 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's 3/4-Sleeve Crop Polo Sweatshirt
      Jordan Flight
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      749 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      899 kr
      Nike Therma-FIT
      749 kr
      Jordan Flight
      1 149 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      849 kr
      Nike Sportswear
      899 kr
      Jordan x Shelflife
      1 349 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      849 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      899 kr
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT ADV
      1 599 kr
      Nike Air
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      899 kr
      Nike Air
      849 kr
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Air
      949 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      849 kr
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      849 kr
      Jordan Flight
      1 249 kr
      Air Jordan
      1 149 kr

      Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

      When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

      Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.