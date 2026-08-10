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Older Kids Lifestyle Accessories & Equipment

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
159 kr
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack SP
399 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
399 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Bestseller
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
449 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
379 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack
449 kr
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
379 kr
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0 Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack 2.0
Kids’ Mini Backpack (11L)
329 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Bucket Hat
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Bucket Hat
249 kr
Jordan
Jordan Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Just In
Jordan
Kids' Scalloped Edge Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
209 kr
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
ACG
Older Kids' Daypack (18 L)
749 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
449 kr
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
349 kr
Air Jordan
Air Jordan Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
Just In
Air Jordan
Older Kids' Backpack (18L) and Lunch Bag (3L)
699 kr
Nike
Nike Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
Just In
Nike
Patch Lunch Tote (4L)
349 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
Nike Club
Kids' Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
229 kr
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
279 kr
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Jordan
Older Kids' Diamond Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
199 kr
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Jdi Mini Backpack
399 kr
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
379 kr
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hat
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hat
429 kr
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
Jordan
Air Raid Fuel Pack (4L)
429 kr
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Gloves
Nike Club Fleece
Gloves
349 kr
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Jordan Everyday Essentials Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Essentials
Kids' Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
249 kr