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  4. Kits & Jerseys

Older Kids Basketball Kits & Jerseys

(8)
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Swingman Jersey
1 099 kr
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 City Edition
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 City Edition Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks 2023/24 City Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
1 099 kr
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
979 kr
Memphis Grizzlies 2023/24 Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Memphis Grizzlies 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' (Boys') Tank
Jordan
Older Kids' (Boys') Tank
579 kr