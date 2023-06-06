Skip to main content
|

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Men
      (0)
      Sustainable Materials
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour Men's Washed Golf Polo
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT Tour
      Men's Washed Golf Polo
      749 kr
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Club América 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      999 kr
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      999 kr
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
      1 149 kr
      Naomi Osaka
      Naomi Osaka Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      Just In
      Naomi Osaka
      Short-Sleeve Button-Down Top
      749 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Men's Woven Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Men's Woven Running Trousers
      749 kr
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      399 kr
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's Long Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's Long Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Trail Solar Chase
      Nike Trail Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Solar Chase
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
      649 kr
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      199 kr
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Men's 3/4 Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Men's 3/4 Tights
      449 kr
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Phenom
      Men's Dri-FIT Running Tights
      849 kr
      Nike Pro Warm
      Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Warm
      Men's Tights
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex Men's Tapered Yoga Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Flex
      Men's Tapered Yoga Trousers
      949 kr
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      1 699 kr
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain Strike
      Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts
      399 kr
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
      649 kr
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Repel Running Jacket
      899 kr
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      429 kr
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Drill Top
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      749 kr
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride Men's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Stride
      Men's Running Shorts
      749 kr
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt

      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.