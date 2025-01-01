Men's Nike Black Friday Deals 2025(452)

Nike Therma Sphere
Nike Therma Sphere Running Neck Warmer 4.0
Nike Therma Sphere
Running Neck Warmer 4.0
38% off
Nike Sphere
Nike Sphere Men's Running Gloves
Nike Sphere
Men's Running Gloves
38% off
Nike Savaleos
Nike Savaleos Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Savaleos
Weightlifting Shoes
49% off
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
39% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
49% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Down Puffer Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Down Puffer Jacket
39% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
49% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
49% off
Nike Rival Sprint
Nike Rival Sprint Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Rival Sprint
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
39% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8 Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy LV8
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
29% off
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone" Men's Windproof Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
Men's Windproof Jacket
29% off
Nike Infinity G NN
Nike Infinity G NN Golf Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Infinity G NN
Golf Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut Academy
Nike G.T. Cut Academy Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
49% off
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA® Shoes
Nike C1TY Premium CORDURA®
Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8 Men's Shoes
Sustainable Materials
Nike Air Max Dn8
Men's Shoes
39% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
39% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
29% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
39% off
NikeCourt Lite 4
NikeCourt Lite 4 Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
NikeCourt Lite 4
Men's Clay Court Tennis Shoes
29% off
Book 1 'Decade'
Book 1 'Decade' Basketball Shoes
Book 1 'Decade'
Basketball Shoes
49% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Crew
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
39% off
Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT Men's Pullover Fitness Hoodie
Sustainable Materials
Nike Therma-FIT
Men's Pullover Fitness Hoodie
40% off
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie 2
NOCTA
Fleece CS Hoodie 2
39% off
Nike Court Vision Low
Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Low
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Miler Breathe
Nike Miler Breathe Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Miler Breathe
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Promina
Nike Promina Men's Walking Shoes
Nike Promina
Men's Walking Shoes
29% off
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Crew
29% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
49% off
Jordan London
Jordan London Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan London
Men's Pullover Hoodie
39% off
Nike Savaleos
Nike Savaleos Weightlifting Shoes
Nike Savaleos
Weightlifting Shoes
49% off
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail Second Sunrise
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Nike Miler
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+ Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Janoski OG+
Skate Shoes
49% off
Nike Academy Winter Warrior
Nike Academy Winter Warrior Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike Academy Winter Warrior
Men's Therma-FIT Football Pants
39% off
Jordan
Jordan Men's T-Shirt
Jordan
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Cardigan
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Cardigan
39% off
Book 1 'Decade'
Book 1 'Decade' Basketball Shoes
Book 1 'Decade'
Basketball Shoes
49% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
40% off
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Nike SB Heritage Vulc Skate Shoes
Nike SB Heritage Vulc
Skate Shoes
40% off
Jordan Essential
Jordan Essential Ball Pump
Jordan Essential
Ball Pump
27% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
29% off
Nike Cygnal
Nike Cygnal Men's Shoes
Nike Cygnal
Men's Shoes
39% off
Nike Sphere
Nike Sphere Men's Running Gloves
Nike Sphere
Men's Running Gloves
38% off
Nike Streetgato
Nike Streetgato Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Streetgato
Low-Top Football Shoes
29% off
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone" Men's Windproof Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG "Cinder Cone"
Men's Windproof Jacket
29% off
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
38% off

Men's Nike Black Friday deals 2025: get more for less

Since 1964, we've been obsessed with a single aim: empowering athletes in every discipline to reach their goals, and then smash through them. From first-time runners to racket-sport superstars, we have the gear you need to achieve your dreams—and in the men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can get it for less.

Innovative technology built-in

Among our men's Nike Black Friday deals, you'll spot gear made with Nike Dri-FIT technology—the perfect option for when the temperature rises. The smart micro-fibre construction works to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly over the surface of the fabric. This helps it to evaporate faster, so you can stay cool and dry—however intensely you train. We test it rigorously in our labs to make sure this quality lasts for the life of the garment, so there's no limit on how hard you can play.

Putting your comfort first

In our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you'll find options that offer all-day comfort. Super stretchy and lightweight fabrics move with you, whether you're warming up on the track or cheering from the sofa. Elasticated waistbands and adjustable drawstrings allow you to get the perfect fit—and move with you to maintain it. In chilly weather, reach for a sweatshirt or zip-up top featuring Nike Tech Fleece. The exceptionally soft brushed texture has a heat-locking effect, while also being extremely slimline to make sure it won't weigh you down.

Styles for every workout wardrobe

Whether you're training hard or kicking back, we have sportswear to help you look as good as you feel. That's why we have men's Nike Black Friday deals on a wide range of styles. Bold prints and bright colours allow you to make a statement as you train. Prefer a monochrome palette? Neutral tones are easy to mix and match with our extended range. Roomy fits are ideal for layering, while form-fitting shapes create a streamlined look.

Sports accessories to support your goals

You might be hitting the gym, the courts or the football field—wherever you train, you need the right kit to support the challenge ahead. Like supportive, flexible socks that keep your feet comfortable or a breathable cotton cap that shades your eyes in sunny weather. Our gym bags and backpacks provide ample room to stash your kit, shoes and tech. Easy-to-clean fabrics make it simple to keep your accessories fresh with every use.

Practical details put you in control

At Nike, we know that details make a difference to performance. That's why we include them in every piece. We're talking zip-up pockets for storing essentials and reflective design elements for extra visibility in low light. Easy-grab handles on our bags make it simple to get up and go when it's time to hit the gym or make your daily commute. Plus, flatlock seams guard against irritation, so you can train harder for longer. With sustainable materials across our men's Nike Black Friday sale, you can help to protect the planet, too. Think durable polyester spun from plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. To join our journey, look for pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.