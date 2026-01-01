  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Blue Running Shoes(39)

Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Men's Road Running Shoes
749 kr
Nike Revolution 7
Nike Revolution 7 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Sold Out
Nike Revolution 7
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
749 kr
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Nike Juniper Trail 3 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 3
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
999 kr
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Glam
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
1 099 kr
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Men's Road Racing Shoes
3 099 kr
Nike Pegasus Premium With Swarovski® Crystals
Nike Pegasus Premium With Swarovski® Crystals Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium With Swarovski® Crystals
Women's Road Running Shoes
3 449 kr
Nike Streakfly 2 Glam
Nike Streakfly 2 Glam Road Racing Shoes
Nike Streakfly 2 Glam
Road Racing Shoes
2 199 kr
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Just In
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Juniper Trail 2 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1 299 kr
Nike Wildhorse 10
Nike Wildhorse 10 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Wildhorse 10
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
1 749 kr
Nike Zoom Rival SD 2
Nike Zoom Rival SD 2 Athletics Throwing Shoes
Just In
Nike Zoom Rival SD 2
Athletics Throwing Shoes
979 kr
Nike Zegama 2
Nike Zegama 2 Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Zegama 2
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
2 249 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 Men's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Men's Trail-Running Shoes
1 599 kr
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
2 049 kr
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4 Glam
Women's Road Racing Shoes
3 099 kr
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
699 kr
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam Athletics Distance Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Distance Glam
Athletics Distance Spikes
1 099 kr
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam Athletics Jumping Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Jump Glam
Athletics Jumping Spikes
1 099 kr
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
579 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
1 849 kr
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Nike Vomero Plus By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
2 399 kr
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Nike Vomero Plus By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
2 399 kr
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Nike Pegasus 41 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
1 499 kr
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
2 199 kr
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
1 499 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You Custom Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Custom Trail-Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Nike Pegasus 41 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
2 199 kr
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
629 kr
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
579 kr
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
39% off
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
499 kr
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Younger Kids' Shoes
629 kr
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
529 kr
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Nike Vomero Plus By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
2 399 kr
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Nike Vomero Plus By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero Plus By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
2 399 kr
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Nike Pegasus 41 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
1 499 kr
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
2 199 kr
Nike Free RN By You
Nike Free RN By You Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Free RN By You
Custom Women's Road Running Shoes
1 499 kr
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You Custom Trail-Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 By You
Custom Trail-Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Nike Pegasus 41 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Pegasus 41 By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
1 949 kr
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Nike Vomero 18 By You Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
Customise
Customise
Nike Vomero 18 By You
Custom Men's Road Running Shoes
2 199 kr
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
629 kr
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
579 kr
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
39% off
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Flex Runner 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
499 kr
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Younger Kids' Shoes
629 kr
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Younger Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Star Runner 5
Younger Kids' Running Shoes
529 kr

Blue running shoes: go the distance

Whether you're racing in a 10K or mastering a mile, our blue running shoes deliver consistent comfort. Browse pairs with ZoomX foam cushioning to provide a springy feel underfoot. Meanwhile, full-length carbon-fibre plates are ultra-responsive, so you can take each stride with confidence. Explore fine-tuned designs that help propel you forward during any route or distance.


Our blue running trainers keep you secure on just about any surface. Durable rubber soles give all the traction you need, while pairs with flex grooves in the forefoot create a cushioned feeling as you run. Plus, check out engineered mesh sections in the uppers. These reduce the weight of the shoe while allowing added breathability—so your feet stay cool for longer. You'll also find designs with slimmed-down heels and tongues that keep your trainers looking sleek.


Training in tough conditions? Discover blue Nike shoes for running with a GORE-TEX layer that helps water stay out, keeping your feet dry. We've also got options with Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound rubber outsoles. The benefit? Increased grip on steep inclines and in wet weather, so you get a smooth ride. Notched laces mean your shoes feel extra secure. Meanwhile, integrated knit tongues with padding help alleviate pressure from your laces, ensuring the most comfortable fit.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose Nike blue running trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.