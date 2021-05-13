The Teenage Creatives Changing Music and Modelling

Deba, what's your journey been like, pushing for representation as a Middle Eastern woman in the creative industry?



Deba: One of the biggest reasons why I kind of started doing everything I did is because when I was growing up, I didn't see anyone online that was Kurdish or Middle Eastern that was doing the kind of work that I was doing. And it wasn't just me, but it was a lot of my friends also who didn't see themselves being represented. That was really disheartening, because we are all young girls, and the women that we were told to aspire to look like are all blonde, blue eyes, that very traditional Western ideology of beauty, and that doesn't exist. It's such a crazy concept. It doesn't make any sense.



So we need to allow more variations of beauty into our industry. And right now, I feel like our industry is becoming a bit more diverse, but only on my side of things, the modelling and in the casting side of things. The next step now is to see what we can do in production. Behind the scenes it's still extremely white. We're not going to go forwards because it's all nice having, like, a cast of 12 Black models. But what's the point when all of the production and the team behind that is white? Authentic representation cannot just be performative. We need to make it fair for absolutely everybody.



What's the response been to your work in changing those perceptions within your respective industries, music and modelling?



Tom: For me, it's very Marmite, I'm going to say. [Meaning] people either get it or they just don't get it. Some people could be, "How is this music? Take me back. How is this music today?" Or people are, like, "Oh, this is genius. It sounds like nothing that's out". Okay, so it sounds like nothing that's out there already. And some people look at that as a positive, and some look at that as a negative. It just all depends how their brains work. It's a good topic of discussion, my music. I do like hearing people's thoughts on it. Because I let people always decide for themselves what my music is to them.



Deba: It's been very mixed. I get lots and lots of young girls, and they're like, "Thank you so much". I think that's beautiful. And for me, that's literally the only reason I try and make some changes.



Tom: Yeah, Deba is sick for this. She always used to say to me, "When I was younger, I wish there was more representation of me, or girls with big hair or thicker eyebrows or whatever". And then she'll show me a comment or message of a girl who's like, "I've always been picked on for my bushy eyebrows, and you made me feel like I can embrace them". And that's incredible. Deba's done that for someone.



Deba: If I'm able to just make one more girl comfortable with the way they look, that's incredible to me. And not just because of my appearance, but my heritage. I would get called a terrorist every day. I used to get called a gorilla or Chewbacca. That would hurt, to be called these horrible, horrible things, literally just because I've got a couple of extra hairs on my arm and stuff like that. But I want to see girls now come out on the other side of that a bit stronger.