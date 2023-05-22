On 16 April 2003, starting out with a three-minute standing ovation, MJ played his final NBA game in Philadelphia with the Washington Wizards. He went out in style, wearing the AJ 18, which drew on several prior celebrated models to capture the breadth of Jordan's incredible legacy. The AJ 18 once again drew on Italian design and high-end sports cars as its muses, incorporating sleek racing lines, details from F1 racing cars and driving shoes, and the sophisticated stitching of fine Italian dress shoes.