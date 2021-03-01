Points of Play: A Safe Space for Women to Work Out 

Fakhria, who turned to yoga after a desk job left her with neck and back pain, begins class, guiding the students to remain present, focus on their breath and move through the flow of poses confidently. "I started teaching yoga to bring inner peace and security to the hearts and minds of women", she says. It's no easy mission. Only months ago, she had to go into hiding after receiving death threats when photos of her leading an outdoor yoga class in southwest Kabul to celebrate the International Day of Yoga went viral. She says the increasing influence of the Taliban alarms her—but that doesn't mean it will stop her. "Even if I have to leave my homeland again, I will continue my fight for the well-being of women and our rights in Afghanistan", she says.