      Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo

      Men's Shoes

      RON 499.99

      Highly Rated

      They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". The classic, streetwear superstar gets rethought with the Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo. Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now features an oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces. Its plush foam tongue and thicker stitching embolden the iconic look that's been praised by the streets since '77.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/Sail/Black
      • Style: DN2158-101

      Reviews (30)

      4.2 Stars

      • Very good goes well with all outfits

        Fredwywu - 07 Sept 2022

        Bought for school held up well good quality nice design nice use of colour

      • Cool trainer

        Garethw962 - 05 Sept 2022

        Like the bold lettering and giant tick, makes it look different but stylish, a must for the collection

      • Extremely comfortable

        Olly - 31 Aug 2022

        Great shoes. Really comfortable. Easy to break in. Squeak a lot on polished floors but that doesn’t bother me too much. Easy to clean.