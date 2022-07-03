Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 95 Essential

      Men's Shoe

      RON 899.99

      Highly Rated
      White/Grey Fog/White
      Design your own Nike By You product

      Taking inspiration from the human body and running DNA, the Nike Air Max 95 Essential mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style. The iconic side panels represent muscles while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.

      • Colour Shown: White/Grey Fog/White
      • Style: CT1268-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 800 LEI.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (29)

      4.8 Stars

      • Favourite trainers

        Mpwy - 03 Jul 2022

        I always get a pair every summer, they are so comfy and look great, may seem bit tight when you first try them on but soon loosen off,

      • Great quality

        Craig - 27 Apr 2022

        So happy with my order as always 5star quality and delivery was quick with great updates

      • Awesome shoes that are very comfortable!

        Lewis - 29 Mar 2022

        I tend to buy Air Max or Vapormax as they’re just as comfortable as you’ll get and always tend to be true to size, and these were no different. Nice shoes, comfortable and very clean looking so will go with any outfit.