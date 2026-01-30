  1. Black Friday Promotion
  Klær

Nike Black Friday Gym Clothing 2025

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT kort damesinglet
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT kort damesinglet
25 % rabatt
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Dri-FIT UV-jakke til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Dri-FIT UV-jakke til herre
29 % rabatt
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Nike Pro Indy Plunge Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
+1
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro Indy Plunge
Sports-BH med innlegg og middels støtte til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Dri-FIT langermet overdel med hel glidelås til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Zenvy
Dri-FIT langermet overdel med hel glidelås til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Dri-FIT sykkelshorts med høyt liv til dame (13 cm)
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro Sculpt
Dri-FIT sykkelshorts med høyt liv til dame (13 cm)
28 % rabatt
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT tettsittende, kortermet treningsoverdel til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT tettsittende, kortermet treningsoverdel til herre
25 % rabatt
Nike Form
Nike Form Triangle sports-BH uten innlegg med lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Form
Triangle sports-BH uten innlegg med lett støtte til dame
25 % rabatt
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Treningsshorts til store barn (gutt)
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
Treningsshorts til store barn (gutt)
14 % rabatt
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Dri-FIT ekstra stor langermet trøye til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Dri-FIT ekstra stor langermet trøye til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Form
Nike Form Body til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Form
Body til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Sports-BH med innlegg, lett støtte og trykk til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Zenvy
Sports-BH med innlegg, lett støtte og trykk til dame
28 % rabatt
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Diamond dameshorts (10 cm)
Resirkulerte materialer
Jordan Sport
Diamond dameshorts (10 cm)
28 % rabatt
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Dri-FIT shorts til store barn (jente)
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro Fleece
Dri-FIT shorts til store barn (jente)
25 % rabatt
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Shorts til store barn (jente) (8 cm)
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro
Shorts til store barn (jente) (8 cm)
21 % rabatt
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Universa
Leggings i 7/8 lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Therma-FIT syntetisk fylt vest til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Therma-FIT syntetisk fylt vest til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Kortermet overdel til jente
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike One Classic
Kortermet overdel til jente
21 % rabatt
Nike One
Nike One Kort leggings med høyt liv til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike One
Kort leggings med høyt liv til dame
29 % rabatt
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT 2-i-1-shorts til store barn (jente)
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT 2-i-1-shorts til store barn (jente)
25 % rabatt
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Therma-FIT allsidig jakke til herre
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Unlimited
Therma-FIT allsidig jakke til herre
29 % rabatt
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Leggings i full lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Universa
Leggings i full lengde med høyt liv uten søm foran til dame
24 % rabatt
Nike One
Nike One Dri-FIT singlet til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike One
Dri-FIT singlet til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike One
Nike One Sports-BH med innlegg og lett støtte til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike One
Sports-BH med innlegg og lett støtte til dame
28 % rabatt
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT langermet overdel til dame
Resirkulerte materialer
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT langermet overdel til dame
29 % rabatt

Nike Black Friday gym wear 2025: the power to perform

A great workout begins with the right clothing. Whether you're warming up, testing your limits or cooling down, gym wear in the Nike Black Friday sale helps you train at your peak. Expect practical fits that give you the freedom to move, with ultra-stretchy fabrics for extra comfort. Working up a sweat? Our unique Dri-FIT technology wicks moisture away from your skin so it can dry fast, keeping you cool and focused.

Breathability is key to all-day comfort. That's why you'll find Nike Black Friday gym clothing deals on pieces with ventilation panels that improve airflow. Looking for gym clothes that give extra support? Compression-fit underwear and base layers hug your body for a supportive feel.

You want to work hard. And you want to look good doing it. That's why Nike gym clothes come in a choice of styles and colours. Keep it simple with classic black and white designs, or get Nike Black Friday gym wear deals on pieces in bolder shades. To do your bit to protect our planet's future, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag throughout the range.