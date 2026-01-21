Nike Black Friday football deals: share your passion
Whenever and however you play the beautiful game, get the gear you need for less with our Nike Black Friday football deals. Upgrade your kit with pro-quality fabrics and tackle tough conditions in all-weather layers. Team tops and shorts with football boots that are engineered for precise control and deadly strikes—and you're all set for your next must-win match.
Because working hard means working up a sweat, you'll find apparel in our Nike Black Friday football sale featuring our acclaimed Nike Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fabrics draw perspiration to the surface of the clothing, so it can dry quickly. Meanwhile, breathable weaves allow air to flow, so you stay cool and collected for longer. And with streamlined silhouettes and added-stretch fibres for easy movement, you can stay focused on the on-pitch action.
At Nike, we're passionate about inspiring the next generation of sports superstars. We make our football kits for juniors from the same pro-quality materials we use for our adult range. Our football boots have cutting-edge features like engineered textures for added ball control or off-centre lacing for a clean strike zone. And because youngsters everywhere love to channel their on-pitch icons as they play, you'll find apparel in our Nike Black Friday football sale inspired by the world's most renowned clubs and players.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Ready to join our team? Look for Nike Black Friday football deals with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.