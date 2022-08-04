Hopp til hovedinnhold
|

Populære søketermer

Toppforslag

      Nike Daybreak

      Damesko

      kr 999

      Høyt rangert

      Nike Daybreak ble opprinnelig lansert i 1979, og er et blaff fra fortiden med samme yttersåle av vaffelmønstret gummi og nylonoverdel. Dette er skikkelig retrostil.

      • Vist farge: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Hvit
      • Stil: CK2351-101

      Fri frakt og retur

      Fri standardfrakt med Nike-medlemskapet ditt. Finn ut mer.

      • Du kan returnere bestillingen din, uansett grunn og helt kostnadsfritt, innen 30 dager.

      Anmeldelser (56)

      4.7 Stjerner

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - Aug 04, 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - Jul 09, 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - Jul 08, 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!