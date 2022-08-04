Nike Daybreak ble opprinnelig lansert i 1979, og er et blaff fra fortiden med samme yttersåle av vaffelmønstret gummi og nylonoverdel. Dette er skikkelig retrostil.
VerónicaG548308991 - Aug 04, 2022
I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!
RaniA31896499 - Jul 09, 2022
Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.
14103803135 - Jul 08, 2022
Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!