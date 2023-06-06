Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
        4. /
      4. Shorts
        5. /
      5. Dri-FIT

      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts

      Trousers & TightsShorts
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (1)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Women's Running Shorts
      Nike AeroSwift
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 879
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 749
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Tempo Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Tempo Luxe Women's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Tempo Luxe
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 549
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      NOK 399
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      NOK 649
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Women's Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 299
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      NOK 329
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's Running Shorts
      NOK 269
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Run
      Women's Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      NOK 399
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 749
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Brief-Lined Running Shorts (Plus Size)
      NOK 449
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Running Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Running Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 529
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      NOK 529
      Nike Dri-FIT Eclipse
      Nike Dri-FIT Eclipse Women's Mid-Rise Printed Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Eclipse
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Running Shorts
      Nike Run Division
      Nike Run Division Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Reflective Design Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Run Division
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Reflective Design Shorts
      NOK 829
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      NOK 749
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 2-In-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 399
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      NOK 749