Sweatshirts for summer: crafted with sunshine in mind
When the sun comes out, you need clothing you can stay cool in. Our collection of summer jumpers is packed with lightweight designs that let you breathe as you work out. Expect soft materials, loose fits and layering essentials you can throw off when you start building up a sweat. Choose from timeless monochrome shades or pick out a jumper for summer in a sunny hue that makes you smile.
Get active in sun-protective clothing
Taking your workouts outside or spending long days in the sun? We've got you covered. Choose summer sweatshirts made from light jersey fabric with UVA and UVB protection. Our long-sleeved tops for older kids ensure full coverage of their arms and chests. Meanwhile, smooth single-knit fabrics are soft to the touch, with just the right amount of stretch to ensure you stay comfy.
Discover our versatile fabrics
When the weather heats up, swap your heavyweight winter knits for one of our light summer hoodies in soft French terry. This fabric is ideal for warmer days, as it bridges the gap between fleece and jersey knit. Tiny loops on the inside make it extra-soft on the skin and breathable, too. Full-zip styles can be worn open or closed. You'll find loose-fit sweatshirts for summer with slightly dropped shoulders and a draped shape—perfect for layering and chucking on when you need it, then peeling off again when you don't.
Hoodies with advanced finishes
If it's set to heat up this summer, go for a Nike summer hoodie with moisture-wicking properties. Take our Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. This innovative fabric moves sweat away from your skin so it dries faster, meaning you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, check out our premium loopback fleece material, which is smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. It's also breathable and delivers lightweight warmth on chillier days.
Quality jumpers with thoughtful details
We've packed our sweatshirts and jumpers for summer with smart details, including ribbed cuffs and hems, to keep you moving in comfort. Crafted with stretchy materials, these will help your summer hoodies stay in place when you're on the move. Want extra coverage? Look out for handy thumbholes in the sleeves of our summer sweatshirts. We also have designs featuring front pockets—ideal for stashing all your essentials. Plus, all our clothing is machine washable for easy care.
Looking to the future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us on our journey, choose summer jumpers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfil