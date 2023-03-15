Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      NOK 1,149
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Air Fleece Trousers
      NOK 999
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Men's Woven Trousers
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Men's Woven Trousers
      NOK 1,149
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      NOK 879
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      NOK 1,099
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Boston Celtics Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      NOK 879
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,099
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      NOK 699
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Statement Edition
      Men's Jordan NBA Woven Trousers
      NOK 999
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 749
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Knit Trousers
      Sold Out
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Men's Knit Trousers
      NOK 499
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 749
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      NOK 899
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      NOK 829
      Nike
      Nike Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      Member Access
      Nike
      Men's Premium Basketball Cargo Trousers
      NOK 1,199
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,149
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      NOK 1,449
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      NOK 749
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      NOK 829