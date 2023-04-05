Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      High Waisted Leggings & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Yoga
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (1)
      High-Waisted
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      NOK 1,149
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      NOK 549
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      NOK 829
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Cropped Leggings
      NOK 529
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      NOK 499
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      NOK 1,099
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      Member Access
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
      NOK 1,299
      Nike Victory
      Nike Victory Women's Slim Full-Coverage Swimming Leggings
      Nike Victory
      Women's Slim Full-Coverage Swimming Leggings
      NOK 949
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Printed Training Shorts
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      NOK 749
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      NOK 449
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      NOK 349
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      NOK 749
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      NOK 1,149
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
      NOK 549
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Leggings
      Sold Out
      Nike Air
      Women's Leggings
      NOK 380
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      NOK 699