Dark & light green leggings: the power of movement
Whether you're a runner, a gym-goer, a dancer or a yoga star, our green leggings and tights are built to go the distance. Expect gloriously stretchy fabrics that hug tight to your muscles and move with you. And because comfortable coverage is essential for you to stay focused, they're crafted from substantial materials with reinforced seams to see you through squats, lunges, strides and stretches with effortless confidence.
Your favourite shades
We believe that pro-quality sports apparel means designs that work hard and look great, too. Our green leggings and tights come in a selection of colourways to match your personal style. Make your outfit fresh and vibrant with light green leggings, or opt for a cool, neutral feel with hues of sage and olive green leggings. Meanwhile, dark green pairs are ideal when you're working up a sweat. And for that premium finishing touch, keep an eye out for our iconic Nike Swoosh.
Keep your cool
When the temperature rises, training gets tougher. So, to help you stay fresh and comfortable for longer, we craft our leggings with Nike Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fibres draw sweat from your skin and disperse it across the surface of your leggings, so it can evaporate fast. As well as helping you stay comfortable, this technology helps your body shed excess heat—so you can keep powering through.
Suit your needs
Whether you're layering up for a cold-weather training session or tackling a tough run in the summer heat, there's a pair of green leggings to match your sport. Full-length styles that hug tight to your body make an ideal under-layer for winter evenings and chilly mornings. Meanwhile, short and bike-length pairs give light, minimal coverage. If you want extra support for your muscles, look for compression-fit leggings designed to fit like a second skin. They'll help reduce fatigue and improve endurance.
Small details, big impact
Every athlete knows that fine margins can make all the difference in achieving your goals. That's why our green leggings come with plenty of thoughtful design touches to help you reach your target. Extra-deep waistbands and contoured shapes ensure your leggings stay in place, no matter how much you move. Plus, mesh panels in high-heat areas provide ventilation where you need it most. Meanwhile, our InfinaSoft designs are crafted from extra-gentle fabric that feels good on your skin, while flat seams cut out the risk of chafing.
Protect our future
The must-win challenge of our times? Safeguarding the health of our planet. To make sure we're doing our bit, we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. Our goal is to take our entire organisation to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, we divert plastic bottles away from landfill and spin them into top-quality yarns for our athletic apparel. If you'd like to join us, choose Nike green tights with the Sustainable Materials tag.