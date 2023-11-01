Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Fleece Clothing

      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 999
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Joggers
      NOK 899
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Trousers
      NOK 549
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      NOK 549
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Basketball Loose Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Basketball Loose Trousers
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
      NOK 449
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Printed Joggers
      Nike Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Printed Joggers
      NOK 529
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      NOK 449
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      NOK 699
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Nike High-Pile Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      NOK 999
      Nike Multi+
      Nike Multi+ Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi+
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Training Joggers
      NOK 529
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Older Kids' Winterized Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Older Kids' Winterized Trousers
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers (extended size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Cargo Trousers (extended size)
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      NOK 449
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      NOK 499
      Nike Air Club Fleece
      Nike Air Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      Nike Air Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
      NOK 649
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      NOK 529
      Nike Air Club Fleece
      Nike Air Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Air Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
      NOK 749
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Fleece Trousers
      NOK 549