      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Girls Black Jackets

      Puffer Jackets
      Kids 
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      Shop By Price 
      Sale & Offers 
      Size Range 
      Colour 
      Black
      Technology 
      Features 
      Benefits 
      Fit 
      Insulation Type 
      Sleeve Length 
      Club Football Teams 
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      NOK 1,299
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      NOK 1,399
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      NOK 949
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      NOK 699
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      NOK 1,499
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Nike High-Pile Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      NOK 999
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      NOK 899
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Utility Gilet
      NOK 899
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      NOK 899
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Gilet
      NOK 879
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      NOK 749
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Hip-Length Hooded Jacket
      Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Hip-Length Hooded Jacket
      NOK 749
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      NOK 1,199
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      NOK 1,399
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Football Tracksuit Jacket
      NOK 549
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      NOK 829
      LeBron
      LeBron Older Kids' Basketball Jacket
      Just In
      Older Kids' Basketball Jacket
      NOK 1,099