Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
1 149 kr
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Bestseller
1 149 kr
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Bestseller
699 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
1 149 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Bestseller
799 kr
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Men's Oversized French Terry Trousers
637 kr
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers
629 kr
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
1 149 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Open-Hem Trousers
849 kr
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Open-Hem Fleece Trousers
1 599 kr
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
1 149 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
Just In
1 149 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Sustainable Materials
799 kr
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Trousers
749 kr
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Tracksuit Bottoms
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
449 kr
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Joggers
Just In
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise French Terry Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
Just In
749 kr
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago
Jordan Flight Fleece Chicago Men's Trousers
Just In
1 049 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
Just In
529 kr
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Joggers
Just In
529 kr
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Phoenix Fleece Women's Nike Football High-Waisted Pants
Just In
799 kr
F.C. Barcelona Tech
F.C. Barcelona Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Fleece Pants
Just In
999 kr

Fleece sweatpants and joggers: super-soft pairs for comfortable workouts

Elevate your game with high-performance fleece joggers. Snug jersey and French Terry fabrics provide reliable warmth and next-level cosiness. Plus, our fleece is stretchy, so your pair will move with you. Elasticated waistbands with inner drawcords let you personalise your fit. And if you're shopping for a junior athlete, you'll find kids' fleece sweatpants in comfy cuts that coordinate with hoodies and sweatshirts. Getting ready for sports day has never been so easy.


We design our fleece joggers so you can move with total freedom. Plus, we've made them roomy through the seat and thighs for comfort. Look out for pairs with tapered bottoms and cuffed ankles for a streamlined look. Or, for a more relaxed vibe, choose one of our open-hem silhouettes. Flat seams help prevent chafing while you move. Meanwhile, pockets at the sides and back give you plenty of room to stash your essentials.


Enjoy a cosy feel on cold-weather days in pairs crafted from midweight brushed fleece. Think smooth on the outside and soft on the inside. For comfort minus the bulk, reach for our Tech Fleece joggers. The lightweight material effectively traps warmth without weighing you down. If things are heating up, opt for designs made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you fresh and dry. When the temperature plummets, reach for our Therma-FIT bottoms. This acclaimed material helps manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our fleece joggers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.