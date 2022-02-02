The Nike Air Max 97 is the shoe that will have you walking on Air—literally! This icon was the first to showcase Max Air underfoot from heel to toe. Plus, it rocks the wavy, water ripple-inspired lines that make the 97 a classic forever.
4.7 Stars
W H. - 02 Feb 2022
Shoes are perfect! Exactly as I imagined, comfortable, just enough support. Ordering is always easy and the shoes were at my door in less than 24 hours. This is a huge deal to me, I live in a very rural area.
H A. - 27 Jan 2022
Great shoes
34cf7650-ec7a-4624-893d-5eab927bc7db - 27 Jan 2022
The inner tongue rubs against my toes and makes the shoes extremely uncomfortable. The show feels a bit tight width wise.