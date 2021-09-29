Taking inspiration from the human body and running DNA, the Nike Air Max 95 Essential mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style. The iconic side panels represent muscles while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.
4.7 Stars
A G. - 29 Sept 2021
Great shoes! Fits great and looks even better!
L A. - 07 Sept 2021
Would definitely recommend! Comfy, timeless and the best quality!
F R. - 12 Jul 2021
Awesome trainers I’m usually a size 10 but had to get size 10.5! Great service too! Thanks @Nike