The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the b-ball icon that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.
4.8 Stars
Daku - 14 Sept 2022
First AF1s and not disappointed
150f92c8-71fc-4b48-bfae-fa7c1329207b - 14 Jun 2022
niceeeeeee
ErikA794414758 - 18 Feb 2022
Amazing shoes! I have a few other pair of Nikes and they are all too narrow. These are my first pair AF1’s and they are perfect. I’ve been wearing Super Stars for a long time, which is a very comfortable shoe. The AF1 is much more comfortable. I will be buying more.