|

      Nike Air Force 1 '07

      Men's Shoe

      NOK 1,399

      Highly Rated
      Black/White
      Design your own Nike By You product

      The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the b-ball icon that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colours and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: CT2302-002

      Reviews (45)

      4.8 Stars

      • Daku - 14 Sept 2022

        First AF1s and not disappointed

      • niceeeeeee

        150f92c8-71fc-4b48-bfae-fa7c1329207b - 14 Jun 2022

        niceeeeeee

      • My first pair of AF1’s and I love them!

        ErikA794414758 - 18 Feb 2022

        Amazing shoes! I have a few other pair of Nikes and they are all too narrow. These are my first pair AF1’s and they are perfect. I’ve been wearing Super Stars for a long time, which is a very comfortable shoe. The AF1 is much more comfortable. I will be buying more.