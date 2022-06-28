Innovative technology combines with lightweight materials to help you strive for your best finish yet. The Nike AeroSwift Shorts are all about speed, with a smooth feel and slim fit that helps you move freely.
4.4 Stars
LeslieD967332028 - 29 Jun 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
b89ee151-1a79-453f-ab19-1dc5067ccb08 - 17 Apr 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.
Bekkaboo10 - 18 Jan 2022
These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and incredibly comfortable. They are perfect for working out and getting on the treadmill for a run during the winter months. I can't wait to wear them outside this summer. I love the way they look on me, and the feel of the material. I told my husband not to get too upset with me because I will be purchasing more of the same shorts for myself. That's how great they are!!