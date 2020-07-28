Build these essential muscles to gain more power, stability and endurance.

Running is about more than cardio fitness. Consider the motion of running—you're constantly balancing on one foot. This requires strength and stability, especially in your trunk. Check out these exercises to build a rock-solid core, and improve your running form, power and endurance.



Great runners have at least one thing in common: a strong core. And that means a whole lot more than six-pack abs.



"Think of the core as all the muscles that stabilise your torso and hips", says strength and conditioning coach Janet Hamilton, the owner of the Atlanta-based coaching company Running Strong. Along with the rectus abdominis—that six-pack—your core includes the inner and outer obliques, which help you twist from side to side; the transverse abdominis, the deep muscles that wrap around your abdomen and draw your belly button in; the erector spinae, which run along your spine; the multifidus, the deep muscles in your lower back; your glutes; and your pelvic floor.



Building all of these muscles through core work provides incredible benefits. You improve your posture and stability, you better your form, and you can become a fitter, faster runner.



To understand how you can get so much from a stronger trunk, think about the movement of running. It's essentially a balancing act from left to right, and your abs and back muscles are responsible for keeping you upright and stable. "You launch off one foot, fly through the air and land on the other foot", says Hamilton. Your core is what transmits force through your legs in the launch phase and absorbs it in the landing phase, she explains.



To do both of those things, your core muscles must be strong and pliable, otherwise "you're not able to generate or absorb force well, and you set yourself up for poor performance and possible injuries", says Hamilton. If you're running with a weak core, you're likely to have wobbly hips, a sore back, knee pain or feet that start to drag, says Hamilton.