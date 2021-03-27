Ask the Coach: "How Do I Break My Excuse Habit?"

My father wasn't ever in my life. And when I was on my own at university, all the feelings of rejection and abandonment I'd felt as a child took over again. I started overtraining to hide from those feelings and, pretty soon, I got a stress fracture in my foot and couldn't even train. Then I got a chipped bone. Then I developed a heart problem.



I was in a really dark place.



Luckily, my coach had resources. With her help, I saw a sports psychologist who taught me how to navigate what was going on. I learnt that we all have impulses pulling us in different directions, some positive and some negative. And, with practice, we can choose which ones we follow. We can choose to have a great attitude and work hard.



I think a sports psychologist might really help you, too, since I'm wondering if being without your support system is bringing up some issues that you might be hiding from.



Something's keeping you from playing the game you love. And you owe it to yourself to figure out what that is. Once you do that, you can start learning to love yourself and strive for excellence in everything you do.



I have a feeling that deep down you're grateful to be at university, grateful to be on the team. So listen to that impulse, and let it lead you forwards.



Coach Fargas