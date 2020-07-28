Nap to Improve Performance

Know Your Window

If you're looking to perform your best during an afternoon or evening workout, try to get your nap in between 1 and 4 pm, says Bender. "That aligns with the natural circadian dip in alertness we all have in the afternoon, and it's not so close to bedtime that it's going to impact your ability to fall asleep at night".



How soon you're planning to work out afterwards also matters. Especially after naps lasting 90 minutes or more, you want to give yourself 95 to 155 minutes before you train, to shake off sleep inertia—that slow, heavy feeling you get right when you wake up—says Bender.



If you're taking a shorter nap, you might benefit from less lag time between sleeping and exercising. A study published in The Journal of Biological and Medical Rhythm suggests that a 25-minute nap that ends two to three hours before your session might be better for your performance than one that ends four hours before. The exact reasoning is TBD, but Bender thinks that a two- or three-hour window could be the right balance between sluggishness wearing off and alertness kicking in.