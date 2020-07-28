The Science-Proven Way to Loosen Your Tight Lower Back or Hamstrings

The recovery tool's effectiveness, though, has been hard to measure. There isn't much scientific evidence pointing to exactly how to use a foam roller to get the biggest benefits (the variety of sizes and densities is one thing that makes gathering that evidence challenging). But a recent study Porcari led found there definitely is some benefit. This is especially true if you're suffering from lower-back tension or tight hamstrings, the muscles that run down the back of your thighs from your hips to your knees. Both can be triggered by sitting a lot or overdoing it at the gym. (Guessing you fall into at least one of those categories?)



During the six-week study, 20 male and female volunteers used a ridged 14-by-33-centimetre foam roller for 15 minutes three times a week. They rolled their lower back, bum, quads, IT bands, hamstrings and calves for 20 seconds each, then repeated that sequence three times for a total of 60 seconds of rolling on each body part.



At the end of the six weeks, the subjects could stretch 5cm farther in a sit-and-reach test (yup, just like the one you did in PE class) than they could before they started foam rolling. "We found a significant improvement in lower-back and hamstring flexibility", says Porcari.



Your hamstrings work to extend your hips and flex your knees while helping to stabilise your core and pelvis. When your hamstrings are tight, they contract and shorten, causing a chain reaction of discomfort or pain. "Tight hamstrings pull your pelvis down at the back, which puts extra strain on your lower-back muscles, which leads to low-back pain", explains Porcari. Would you want to run, do squats or even pick up a shopping bag with that kind of tension back there? Didn't think so.